Rare Pic of Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from Their Childhood will Make Your Day

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt keep giving us sibling goals from time to time. Be it Alia extending her support to Shaheen when the latter came out in the open with her battle with depression to Shaheen's appreciation posts for actress Alia, the two have set the bar for family bonding quite high on social media as well.

Now, a candid picture of the two siblings from their childhood is going viral on social media. In the image, baby Alia and Shaheen are seen posing with their filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt besides them. Mahesh and Shaheen hold Alia in their arms as the three strike an adorable pose together for the camera.

In the image, Alia is seen dressed in a comfortable, white dress while Shaheen looks adorable in a sky blue top and red hiarband. The rare pic of the Bhatts is sure to leave you wanting for more. Check out the pic of baby Alia and Shaheen below:

Last year in December, the two sisters attended We The Women Asia event, curated by journalist and author Barkha Dutt, in Mumbai. At the event moderated by Barkha, Alia couldn’t control her emotions as she spoke about Shaheen’s battle with depression. The sisters also discussed Shaheen's book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier.

