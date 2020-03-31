Rare Pic of Kareena Kapoor from Her Wedding Day Surfaces on the Internet, See Here

A rare picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her wedding day has surfaced on the Internet, seven years after her marriage to Saif Ali Khan. Glittering in a rust red sharara, which she inherited from her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, the actress looked every inch royal on her D-day.

Keeping the make-up minimal, Kareena held the Nawabi tradition with her choice of jewellery. While a statement maang tikka and paasa became the highlight of her attire, designer Ritu Kumar's restoration work on the sharara, made it more elegant and graceful than before.

Take a look at a picture of the couple shared by Ritu on her Instagram account.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's romance is no less than a fairytale. The actors fell in love on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan and after dating for about four years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2012.

However, Kareena was not initially very keen on marrying the Nawab of Pataudi. In an earlier interview, Kareena said that Saif had first asked to marry her on the sets of Tashan in Greece. “He did tell me, ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’,” the actress shared.

In December 2016 Kareena and Saif were blessed with their son Taimur.

