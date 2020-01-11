Rare: Selena Gomez Drops New Album
'Rare', a 13-track album, also includes previously released singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now".
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has released her new album 'Rare' and the singer says working on it brought her "healing" after she went through a turbulent few years.
'Rare', released on Friday through Interscope Records, is the third solo LP for the American singer. Her last two albums were 'Stars Dance' (2013) and 'Revival' (2015).
Gomez, who went through lupus troubles, a kidney transplant and a string of relationship issues, told Spotify that the album was "kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible".
"I thought that I was so ready like two years ago.... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year," the 27-year-old singer said.
"And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else. And then all of a sudden I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album," she added.
'Rare', a 13-track album, also includes previously released singles "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look At Her Now".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Toyota Fortuner Would Confuse You For All the Right Reasons
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?