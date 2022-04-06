Rashami Desai Accuses Umar Riaz's Fans of 'Harassing' Her on Twitter, Reaches Out to Mumbai Police

Umar Riaz has been trending on Twitter after Rashami Desai spoke about his personal life during an interview. The actress, who shared a special connection with Umar inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, recently hinted in her interview that Umar might not be single which has irked his fans.

In an interview, when Rashami was asked about her bond with Umar, she said, “Umar might be having someone in his life as he is a very private person. We respect each other’s boundaries. I understand people love to see me with Umar, and I respect that. We are just friends and the kind of bond we have, is where we keep fighting a lot and having disagreements, though we fight the friendship is always the same."

This statement hasn’t gone down well with Umar’s fans and they have been slamming the actress for it. A user wrote, “Who the hell is she to comment on Umar’s personal life! When Umar himself said he is single!" Another one tweeted, “I had said it from day 1- her entry was to mess with Umar’s game and help her bestie Teja win it. And now look, both are in the same show and she is making music videos and chilling with people whom Umar made a bond with. She used him to revive her career."

I had said it from day 1- her entry was to mess with Umar’s game and help her bestie Teja win it. And now look, both are in the same show and she is making music videos and chilling with people whom Umar made a bond with. She used him to revive her career.— Amena (@AmenaAAzeez) April 5, 2022

Same thing @TheRashamiDesai bhi yaad rakhe dost hoke dost ki life ese public mai naa uchaale! Khudki image clear karne k liye doosro ko na giraye!! Ye seekh le pehle fir doosro ki baat karna! Happy Navratra ✌— ❤︎. (@coffeeislouuve) April 5, 2022

Rashami later reached out to Mumbai police on Twitter and urged them to look into the matter as she alleged Umar’s fans were “harassing" her by “dragging" her family into it.

On the work front, Rashami is currently seen on Naagin 6 and her performance has been widely appreciated on social media.

