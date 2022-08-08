Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee Patch-Up After Their Massive Bigg Boss 15 Fight: Report

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were almost inseparable during their stints in Bigg Boss 13. However, best friends turned foes when they entered the controversial reality show once again during season 15 as wild card contestants. Reportedly, the duo was not on talking terms even after the show ended. However, it now appears that Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have rekindled their friendship.

A source close to the actresses told E-Times that a reality show could not have tainted their bond forever and therefore forgetting what happened in the past, they are now BFFs again. “Devoleena and Rashami were too close; they really cared for each other. A show like ‘Bigg Boss’ could not have damaged their Dosti (friendship) forever. We knew that it was a matter of time when they would both kiss and make up,” the source said.

Reportedly, it was Rashami Desai who made the first move to reconcile their bond. It seemingly happened when Devoleena wasn’t feeling well. Upon getting the news of Bhattacharjee’s sickness, Desai decided to reach out to her. “Devoleena was not well some time ago. Rashami learned about it and immediately dialled her. She didn’t have any ego in making the first move and didn’t dilly-dally it at all,” the insider added.

In response, Devoleena spoke to Rashami as if nothing occurred during Bigg Boss 15 and ever since then the two have continued to remain amicable toward each other. “Devoleena and Rashami spoke to each other as if nothing had happened between them in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. All is well between them, thereafter,” the source concluded.

For those unaware, during the Ticket to Finale task in Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena, who was the supervisor of the task did not announce the winner which made Rashami extremely furious. The latter accused Bhattacharjee of making an unfair decision. After this, Devoleena blamed Rashami for spoiling the atmosphere of the house and playing the victim card to provoke others. The fight only escalated when Devoleena called Rashami ‘selfish, fake and a liar’. Devoleena said that she couldn’t speak up in the last season out of fear of Rashami which made her lose many friends. “’Tujhe har season mein koi na koi tattu chahiye (You need a new doll every season to play your games),” Devoleena had said. The accusations did not go down well with Desai who also viciously snapped at her.

