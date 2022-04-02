Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin Look Hotness Overloaded In First Look of Their Music Video 'Parwah'

Actress Rashami Desai and singer Neha Bhasin developed a close bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, months after the same, the two have collaborated for a music video titled Parwah. While Neha has sung this song, Rashami Desai will also feature in the video along with her.

On Saturday, Rashami took to her social media handles and shared the first look of the song. The Naagin 6 actress dropped a picture in which she can be seen posing along with Neha Bhasin. Needless to say, the two look hottest and jaw-dropping stunning in the poster. Rashami further revealed that the song will be released on April 4. “Here’s the first look of our new Single ‘Parwah’. Releasing on 4th April. Stay Tuned! @NehaBhasinTeam #Parwah #Nehabhasin #Rashamidesai #Gunjansinha #Newsongalert #RaHa," the caption of her Tweet reads.

Actress Shamita Shetty, who is close to both Neha and Rashami also shared the poster on her Instagram story and was seen cheering up for her girls by congratulating them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Neha and Rashami will also be gracing the upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show to promote their song. The two divas were spotted outside the sets of the show on Saturday.

On the work front, Rashami Desai recently joined Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 as well. In the show, she is playing the role of Laal Naagin, who has been introduced as the doppelganger of Shalakha. “Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6’s set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvasreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive," Rashami told Peepingmoon later as she talked about working with Bigg Boss 15 winner.

Talking about Neha Bhasin, she has sung several superhit songs including Asalaam-e-Ishqum, Nai Jaana, Madhaniya, Laung Gawacha, Dil diyan gallan, and Swag se swagat among others. Neha was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Prior to this, she was a part of Bigg Boss OTT too.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.