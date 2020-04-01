Rashami Desai Backs Devoleena, Decides To Block #SidNaaz Fans After Being Trolled

Rashami Desai is upset with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans, so much so that she has decided to block them. The actress was trolled by SidNaaz fans for supporting her good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress had tweeted in support of Devoleena, "This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below, there should be a limit.Such fans & trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1asking u to look into this matter in such a time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson." (sic)



This audio is so bad..As I mentioned below there should be a limit.Such fans &trollers are not good & deserve to be behind the bar to defame someone so badly. Apologies @MahaCyber1 asking u to look into this matter in sucha time but these mannerless people need to learn a lesson https://t.co/l5DF0a4E9Y

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020

This seemed to have upset #sidnaaz fan clubs and they trolled the actress. Rashami then later threatened to block all theses accounts and tweeted, "Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bahut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts Shehnaaz Gill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans."



Wow! Just because I supported my friend @Devoleena_23 so now I’m also being trolled.. Acha hai mere paas bhaut time hai ghar pe abb.. Let’s block these SidNaaz SidHearts ShehnaazGill Shehnazians fans right away.. Shame on such disgusting fans — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 31, 2020



It all started when Devoleena and Rashami were in a live chat with their fans. When one of the fans asked what Devo thought about Sidharth and Shehnaaz's new music video Bhula Dunga, she replied that she loved Sidharth. However, the chemistry between the two as a couple was missing since both have a huge age-gap. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress then praised Rashami and Sidharth's jodi.

This did not go down well with #Sidnaaz fans and they trolled heavily Devoleena. Things got awry when some fan clubs also got personal and started abusing. Devoleena shared one audio clip, in which she is being abused by an unknown voice.



Full audio is here.... @MahaCyber1 @shehnazshines @Shehnazgill123 let me know if you encourage your fandoms to make this type of audios.

What a shame. https://t.co/1SDS4qSGaf

— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 31, 2020

