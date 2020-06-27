Rashami Desai Begins Shooting for Naagin 4 in Yellow Saree, Video Goes Viral

There was huge anticipation surrounding the casting of Rashami Desai in Naagin 4, after she came out of the Bigg Boss house. The lockdown had put the pause to the show's production for three months, during which there were rumours about Rashami's exit as well. But the actress has resumed her work on the supernatural drama.

Photos of her getting ready for shoot in a yellow saree has been doing the rounds of social media. Fans of the show are excited to see their favourite Shalakha back in action.



In a recent interview she opened up about having mixed feelings as she resumes work. Rashami said she is nervous more than being scared, as it will not be a friendly environment anymore as everyone on the set will follow social distancing and the government's guidelines.

Her character will be an extended cameo, but significant to the storyline. Rashami said that the production team has arranged a COVID-19 specialist on the set and she is excited to see this 'new normal' on the sets, reported Republic World.

Naagin 4, produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijyendra Kumeria. Rashami had started shooting a few days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was reported in May that the makers might sack her from the show owing to budget issues.

