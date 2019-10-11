Rashami Breaks Down in Bigg Boss 13, Prince-Yuvika to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9?

Amidst a lot of turmoil inside the Bigg Boss 13 house an intense conversation takes place between Rashami and Aarti where the former expresses her distrust and also mentions that Aarti has been misjudging her because of a third person. Rashami who is responsible for making food for everyone faces major problems when Abu Malik throws a tantrum on eating boring food every day. He demands egg curry and instructs her on how it needs to be made. Sidharth supports Abu’s demand. Later in the night Rashami breaks down in tears talking to Sidharth Dey, she tells him that she cooks food for everyone with all her heart and it takes a lot of effort and to fulfil everyone’s demands.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary might be eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 this weekend. The lovable couple has constantly scored amazing points from judges and impressed audiences with their spectacular dance acts. In the recent teaser of the popular celebrity dance reality show, the couple was in for a surprise.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War is unstoppable at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking records each day. This time, it targeted Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan in the tussle to collect more money during an extended weekend.

The all new Bala Challenge started by Akshay Kumar and his Housefull 4 team on social media has taken the internet by storm. It has caught on like wildfire with prominent names from Bollywood joining in to spread the word by challenging other actors. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen with Akshay in Good Newwz has taken up the challenge with her co-actors.

Pictures of Aamna Sharif's look as Kasautii Zindagii Kay vamp Komolika have surfaced online and has stoked a lot of fan frenzy surrounding her entry into the show. In the pics, one can see glimpses of Hina Khan's Komolika in Aamna as she takes over the role from the former. The styling of Aamna's Komolika is very much in lines with Hina's look, but Aamna sure seems glamorous in her new avatar.

