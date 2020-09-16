Rashami Desai Claims She Spoke to Disha Salian on June 7, Says 'We Were Planning a Trip in October'

Actress Rashami Desai has claimed that she and late celebrity manager Disha Salian were planning a vacation together with friends a day before the latter allegedly died by suicide. Disha allegedly fell to her death from the 14th floor of a building in Malad West on June 8.

In an interview with the Republic TV, Rashami claimed that she had spoken to Disha on the phone on June 7 about a possible trip to Himachal Pradesh in October. "On June 7, when I spoke to her, we were planning a trip to Shimla in October. One of my very close friend's birthday party was there so we were planning the Shimla trip, so then we said we should meet and talk."

"I spoke to her a day prior to the incident. That had nothing to do with the (alleged) party (on June 8), we spoke very normally. We did not speak at length at that time actually. We said that we could not talk everything on the phone, so we eventually made plans to meet later on but the next day I got the sad news," Rashami added.

Rashami denied knowing about any party that Disha allegedly attended on June 8. "I know Disha for a very long time but I was not aware of the party in Juhu," she said.

Rashami further claimed that although Disha was a very close friend, she was not in touch with her for a very long time as she was inside the Bigg Boss house for close to six months. "She was a very dear friend and I would not like to comment on anything. I was not aware of whatever she was going through because I was part of a reality show, right after that the pandemic happened so I was not in touch for 6-7 months."

"Disha was someone who was a very big name in the industry, she has managed many big names. For me, she was a doll, beautiful and a pure soul and I don't think the family is also comfortable talking about it," Rashami added.