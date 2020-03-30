MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rashami Desai Cleaning Her House with a Broom is All of Us During COVID-19 Lockdown

A video of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Rashami Desai cleaning her house with a broom is pretty adorable to watch.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 11:19 AM IST
A candid video of Rashami Desai cleaning her home with a broom is going viral on social media. Since the COVID-19 lockdown is in effect in the nation, celebrities are sharing their household experiences with people and latest comes in the form of this clip of Rashami, who takes a charge with a broom in her hand and looks adorable while she cleans her residence.

In the video clip shared on social media, Rashami can be seen wearing a white kurta and blued denims while she makes sure that her house is cleaned properly. She can even be heard taking instructions from someone who is not visible on camera as they say, "Take out dirt from that area as well."

On the work front, Rashami will be featuring in Naagin 4 as Shalaka. It is also reported that Bigg Boss 13 winner and Rashami's co-contestant on the reality show, Sidharth Shukla will also be featuring in the supernatural daily soap, produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, reports of Sidharth joining the show remain unconfirmed as of now. Are you excited to see Sidharth and Rashami reunite on the TV screens?

