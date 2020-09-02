Rashami Desai Excited to See Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai expressed her happiness and wished her reality show housemate and good friend, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, luck for her return in popular TV show Saath Nibhaana Satahiya's second season.

Rahasmi took to Instagram stories, "@devoleena My babe m so so so happy for you. Can't wait to see you back doing what you do best #saathiya2 Coming soon," the actress wrote.

Recently, Devoleena shared the promo of the show on Instagram. The promo opens to Devoleena, who portrays the character of Gopi Bahu in the show. Dressed in a pink saree, Devoleena greets everyone with 'Jai Shree Krishna'. In the next frame, we can hear pressure cooker’s whistle to which Devoleena says, “seems like Gehna has put the cooker on the gas in the ‘rasoda’ (kitchen).

The promo was dropped days after music producer, Yashraj Mukhate’s rap on famous dialogue 'Rasode Mein Kon Tha?' went viral on the internet.

'Rasode Me Kaun Tha', the rap version of Rupal Patel's Kokilaben and Gia's Gopi's conversation in the show's season one has swept the Internet. The audience is loving the auto-tuned video and there have been several memes around it.