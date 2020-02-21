Rashami Desai Finally Reacts to Sidharth Shukla Being Called 'Fixed Winner' of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla defeated Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 13. However, the makers of the show were accused of being biased towards the popular TV star by social media users, including former Bigg Boss contestants Kishwer Merchant and Sameer Soni.

While Kishwer called him an "undeserving winner," Sameer had previously said that Bigg Boss would set "a terrible precedence" if Sidharth wins.

At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards, actress Rashami Desai, who was one of the finalists on the show, was asked about the same.

She said, "That's public's review. They must have debated over who should be the winner. So, who am I to question someone's winning? I think that will be very stupid. It's good that he has won the show. Whatever happened between us has been sorted. And, I'm absolutely fine now. So I don't have to say anything about it."

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, Rashami stayed in news for her relationship with Arhaan Khan, as well as her ugly banters with Sidharth. In fact, her rivalry with Sidharth was one of the biggest talking points of the controversial reality show.

Talking about the same, she said, "I've seen a lot of ups and downs in these four-and-a-half months. It wasn't easy for me. So when I came out of the house, I was a bit hesitant seeing so many people around me. But I'm glad that I'm surrounded by good people now."

The actress recently reunited with Sidharth on Colors' new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It is a matrimonial show which has Bigg Boss 13 finalists Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra locked in a house with 12 suitors. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. The plot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has Shehnaaz and Paras going on a hunt to find themselves a suitable match.

When asked about it, Rashami said, "I just want to wish Shehnaaz and Paras the best and I hope that they get their suitable matches on the show. I've seen the auditions of a couple of girls and let's see who Paras chooses. If I will be asked to come on the show again, I will definitely go. But I think Paras and Shehnaaz are very clear in terms of what kind of partner they are looking for themselves."