Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 7,000 mark on Monday. According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 7,071, out of 179,814 total cases.

Read: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Meanwhile, there has been growing concern among celebrities in the entertainment world as well and actors are taking it upon themselves to lead the way in urging fans to take precautions and if possible, practice social distancing amid the spread of novel coronavirus.

Now, actress Rashami Desai, who has recently joined the cast of Naagin 4, was seen getting her temperature checked before entering the TV sets in Mumbai. The video of Rashami voluntarily asking for a temperature check-up was made available on social media and is a great reminder of how one can prevent the coronavirus from spreading in their surroundings.

Read: After 'Padmaavat', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' Draws Karni Sena's Ire

Rashami will be seen playing the role of Shalaka in Naagin 4. Before this, she wooed audience with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. It is reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in Naagin 4. Rashami and Jasmin had earlier shared screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak. Naagin 4 airs on Colors TV. A new promo of the ongoing supernatural TV show features Rashami in a different avatar. It also shows her face covered with mud.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more