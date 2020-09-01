Rashami Desai Gifts Herself a Luxury Car, Calls It Her 'Chariot'

Rashami Desai has become a proud owner of a luxury car and announced the same on Instagram. She shared a photo of her sitting inside her beast on wheels. She also posted a few photos on her Instagram story wherein she was seen beaming with joy while posing with her Range Rover which she gifted herself.

Sharing the photo of her car, Rashami wrote, "This is my chariot and me with my CHAI. PS: Enjoy being me with my favourite being."

This comes after Rashami recently said that the three-month lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on businesses, including showbiz, made her realise the importance of cutting down on expenses. The actor said she wanted to buy a luxury car but cancelled her plan.

“I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life," Rashami told the Times of India.