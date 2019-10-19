Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rashami Desai has Issues with Sidharth Shukla, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Vacation in Iceland

On the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai talked about issues she had with Uttaran co-star Sidharth Shukla. Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are on an incredible trip to Iceland. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
Rashami Desai has Issues with Sidharth Shukla, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Vacation in Iceland
On the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Rashami Desai talked about issues she had with Uttaran co-star Sidharth Shukla. Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are on an incredible trip to Iceland. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

On Bigg Boss 13 episode 19, Rashami Desai revealed the issues she had with Uttaran co-star Sidharth Shukla when they were shooting together. She adds that Shukla used to be very aggressive on the set and was known for throwing a lot of tantrums. She further states how people thought that he was biased towards female co-stars.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 19 Written Update: Rashami Desai Reveals She had Issues with Sidharth Shukla

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation. A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".

Read: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Share Vacation Pictures from Iceland

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying some precious time with his family and friends these days. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan hosted a get-together at their Alibaug bungalow on Friday. The party was organised for their close friends from the industry. Gauri took to Instagram to share some pictures from the trip. She didn't use words to express her emotion but a heart emoji to signal her love for the group.

Read: SRK, Gauri Khan Host Intimate Party for Friends in Alibaug, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan Attend

Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year was not only a launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, it also served as the beginning of the second innings for the director, as he went back to school literally and made a film about teenage romance, just like his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Johar, for whom the experience was extremely memorable, took to social media to pen an emotional post about the film's seventh anniversary.

Read: Karan Johar Gets Emotional on 7 Years of Student Of The Year, Says 'I Made a Film and a Family'

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and many other Hollywood faces that we love to see onscreen have come together to tell tales of modern day relationships in a series simply named Modern Love. TV actress Krystle D'souza and Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal have come together for an unique love story from the Ekta Kapoor camp titled Fittrat.

Read: Streaming Now: Krystle D'souza Turns Gold Digger in Fittrat, Amazon Prime's Modern Love is a Must-Watch

