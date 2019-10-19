Rashami Desai has Issues with Sidharth Shukla, Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar Vacation in Iceland

On Bigg Boss 13 episode 19, Rashami Desai revealed the issues she had with Uttaran co-star Sidharth Shukla when they were shooting together. She adds that Shukla used to be very aggressive on the set and was known for throwing a lot of tantrums. She further states how people thought that he was biased towards female co-stars.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have been painting the social media scene red with pics of their Iceland vacation. A recent picture that the couple posted shows them having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, and for Milind the experience was simply "Incredible".

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying some precious time with his family and friends these days. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan hosted a get-together at their Alibaug bungalow on Friday. The party was organised for their close friends from the industry. Gauri took to Instagram to share some pictures from the trip. She didn't use words to express her emotion but a heart emoji to signal her love for the group.

Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year was not only a launchpad for Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, it also served as the beginning of the second innings for the director, as he went back to school literally and made a film about teenage romance, just like his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Johar, for whom the experience was extremely memorable, took to social media to pen an emotional post about the film's seventh anniversary.

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel and many other Hollywood faces that we love to see onscreen have come together to tell tales of modern day relationships in a series simply named Modern Love. TV actress Krystle D'souza and Student of the Year 2 star Aditya Seal have come together for an unique love story from the Ekta Kapoor camp titled Fittrat.

