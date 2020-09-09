BMC Demolishes Kangana Ranaut's Office: Ankita Lokhande, Prasoon Joshi Come in Actor's Support

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been engaging in a war of words with the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra government, had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for "illegal construction" at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process.

Read: Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena LIVE Updates: Actress Lands in Mumbai, HC Asks BMC to Stop Demolition at Her Bungalow

Shortly after, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition process initiated by BMC at Kangana's property. But the BMC squad had started bulldozing the premises. Photographs of the partly demolished property cropped up and netizens started trending #DeathofDemocracy on Twitter, criticising the act in the absence of the owner.

Prasoon Joshi took to his verified Twitter account to extend his support to the actress. "Stay strong @KanganaTeam you have the inner strength to see you through the toughest of times #KanganaRanaut (sic)", read his tweet.

Stay strong @KanganaTeam you have the inner strength to see you through the toughest of times #KanganaRanaut — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 9, 2020

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who disagreed with the actress on several issues in the past, said that the sudden conduct of demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. "Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities (sic)?", she tweeted.

Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities? — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 9, 2020

Wrestler Geeta Phogat added destroying the actress' office cannot break her courage.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called this as a misuse of power. "What a misuse of power by NAUGHTY sons. SHAME. Shame. Shame.", read his tweet.

What a misuse of power by NAUGHTY sons. SHAME. Shame. Shame. https://t.co/bgOcNYYQPA — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2020

Actress Koena Mitra too showed her support to Ranaut by addressing her as the Queen. She tweeted, "Some women fear the fire, Some simply become it" Heart suit Swag se Karo swagat ...Queen #SavageRani @KanganaTeam (sic)."

"Some women fear the fire, Some simply become it" ♥️ Swag se Karo swagat ...Queen ki#SavageRani @KanganaTeam eh — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) September 9, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 participants Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai also tweeted in response to Kangana's plight. Ankita Lokhande too came out in her support.

From Power to politics to drugs. The fight for Justice surely has turned too ugly to witness. Well! This "drama" is next level, totally lacking discipline and rules. And there is more to come. #shame #DeathOfDemocracy — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 9, 2020

What’s going on in Mumbai.. #BMC should wait atleast.... where’s the democracy.. this is wrong... to demolish anyone’s dream house/office#DeathOfDemocracy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has reached her residence at Khar.