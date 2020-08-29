Rashami Desai Hits Out at Trolls for Cyber Bullying, Informs Mumbai Police

The menace of cybercrime, hate comments and cyberbullying is undoubtedly increasing by the day. TV actress Rashami Desai who is known for giving it back to online abusers has recently called out trolls. The actress has taken to her Instagram stories to call out two Instagram users, who go by usernames @bunty_sharma.star and rocky_sharma.love.

Hitting out at them, she shared a screenshot of the comments that were made on her post by them. She has tagged Mumbai Police, Cyber Crime Cell and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring this issue to their attention.

She wrote, “Tu hai kaun be? Are these thoughts you have for your mother, sisters, girlfriend or any woman for that matter? This is what your parents or your surroundings teaching you or is it your own vulture shitty mind?? Really sad to see that people like you know, how to write but don’t know what to write and that is when you guys lack education and you guys need it. I pity you boys with such small filthy mind”

Rashami was last seen in the TV serial Naagin 4. She played the role of Shalaka in the show. Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel aired from December 2019 to August 2020. The show starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Rashami Desai.

Currently, the show is in its fifth season, which premiered on August 9. The main actors of the current serial are Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show is directed by Santram Varma and Ranjan Kumar Singh and is produced by mother-daughter duo, Ekta and Shobha Kapoor. The show is aired on Colors TV channel.