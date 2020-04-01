Rashami Desai Is Having A Fun Time With Family, Shares Pictures

Former Bigg Boss participant Rashami Desai, who has recently signed up for Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV show Naagin 4, is utilizing her quarantine time to strengthen the bond with her family.

Rashami on Tuesday shared a picture with her mother on Instagram. The Uttaran actress, who was having a gala time with her fam, also asked her fans to share their favourite moments.

“What I love the most about staying home because of self-quarantine is who I share it with. Maa Tell me how’s your quarantine time going with your fam?” she captioned the picture.

Rashami is standing next to her mother in the picture, dolled up as a princess in a white dress, while her mother is wearing a brown silk saree.

A lot of her colleagues commented on the picture, including Shefali Bagga, Balraj Syal and Himanshi Khurrana.

Rashami has also been sharing a series of throwback pictures these days. She has shared a snap with two of her girl gang and wrote, “There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family. Truly grateful to have such beautiful souls around me!”

In a throwback click from her brother’s wedding, Rashami looked pretty in a red and yellow saree. “Here’s a major throwback picture during my second brother’s wedding,” she captioned it.

