Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will replace actress Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, as per reports. Rashami will play the famous character Nayantara on the daily soap.

According to a report in Tellychakkar.com, Rashami will start shooting from Saturday, March 7.

Jasmin is not the only actress, who had bid adieu to the fourth season of Naagin. Another leading actress of the show, Sayantani Ghosh aka ‘Naagin Manyata’ has also confirmed her exit.

In an interview to Bombay Times, Sayantani had said, “Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, ‘Naagin’ has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point”.

“Parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artiste, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn’t matched up to the last seasons’ ratings, yet. In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles),” Sayanti added.

Naagin 4 also features Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Anita Hassaanandani in central roles.

