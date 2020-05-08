Rashami Desai Joins TikTok, Gains 4 million Followers in Just a Day

The coronavirus lockdown has seen a number of celebs get onto TikTok. Actress Rashami Desai is one of them. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant joined the video making platform om Nay 7. As fans started following her, she gained a whopping 4 million followers in just a day's time.

The first TikTok video posted by Rashami was shared on the page of TikTok India, with the caption, "Yes, you. Get off the phone for a bit! A harsh reminder by @imrashamidesai her first TikTok. 🙈. #tiktokceleb #tiktokvideos #tiktokindia #social #socialmedia #quarantine #quarantinelife #savage #funny #tiktokusers."

Bigg Boss 13 brought renewed fame to Rashami, who was already a popular face on TV. She seems to be enjoying her quarantine time at home, interacting with her fans and sharing what is going on with her during the lockdown. Her TikTok account is surely an additional way to keep her fans entertained.

The actress had a tumultuous tenure inside the Bigg Boss house. And although her personal and professional relations strained, the actress has got back even stronger.

In an interview, Rashami shared, "I like a lot of clarity in my life. I wasn't expressive, which I learned in the BB house. I had self-realizations too and I had a lot of fights as well. And when I saw the same person in pain, I even expressed my concern and that is a part of life. I am sharing my feelings I have been judged. I have realized that you are your own best friend. I have lost some friends, I have gained some. But the one who were mine has stayed."

