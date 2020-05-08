MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rashami Desai Joins TikTok, Gains 4 million Followers in Just a Day

Image: Rashami Desai/Instagram

Image: Rashami Desai/Instagram

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has started her TikTok journey with a bang as she gained a huge number of followers in just one day.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Share this:

The coronavirus lockdown has seen a number of celebs get onto TikTok. Actress Rashami Desai is one of them. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant joined the video making platform om Nay 7. As fans started following her, she gained a whopping 4 million followers in just a day's time.

The first TikTok video posted by Rashami was shared on the page of TikTok India, with the caption, "Yes, you. Get off the phone for a bit! A harsh reminder by @imrashamidesai her first TikTok. 🙈. #tiktokceleb #tiktokvideos #tiktokindia #social #socialmedia #quarantine #quarantinelife #savage #funny #tiktokusers."

Bigg Boss 13 brought renewed fame to Rashami, who was already a popular face on TV. She seems to be enjoying her quarantine time at home, interacting with her fans and sharing what is going on with her during the lockdown. Her TikTok account is surely an additional way to keep her fans entertained.

The actress had a tumultuous tenure inside the Bigg Boss house. And although her personal and professional relations strained, the actress has got back even stronger.

In an interview, Rashami shared, "I like a lot of clarity in my life. I wasn't expressive, which I learned in the BB house. I had self-realizations too and I had a lot of fights as well. And when I saw the same person in pain, I even expressed my concern and that is a part of life. I am sharing my feelings I have been judged. I have realized that you are your own best friend. I have lost some friends, I have gained some. But the one who were mine has stayed."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading