Rashami Desai Kicked Out Of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 Due To This Reason?

Popular TV star Rashami Desai had started shooting Naagin 4 a few days before the strict nationwide lockdown was imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and now it is being reported that the makers might already sack her from the show owing to budget issues. The actress was roped in to play the role of Shalaka in the Ekta Kapoor produced show.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the makers have been finding the best ways to cut down on budget and since Rashami's character was just introduced to the show, they could afford to discontinue its storyline.

A source told the portal, “The channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which Rashami was told that her character of Shlakha will not be taken forward. The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And Rashami was an expensive resource.”

Another report in The Times of India suggests that the supernatural show is set for a revamp soon after the lockdown ends. In fact, the actors have already been informed about the development. Reportedly, most of the current cast will be out, including Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai, and a new set of actors will enter the show.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the entertainment industry. Several TV shows have been shut and the payments of TV actors are due from many producers.