Rashami Desai Mourns Demise of Fan Who Passed Away Due to Coronavirus Complexities

Rashami Desai recently informed that one of her fans recently passed away due to COVID-19 complexities.

Rashami Desai seems to share an emotional bond with her fans as the television actress has expressed her grief on the death of a fan.

As per reports, Rashami's fan that went by the name @RashamiKiFan on Twitter passes away due to COVID-19 complexities. She also took to social media and informed her followers about the same.

Taking to Twitter, the actor expressed her grief through number of tweets.

In one of the posts, Rashami shared a “last message” of the fan, in which she (fan) asks people to convey to the actor that she joined Twitter because of her.

Sharing that message, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant wrote, “This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me.”

Expressing her sadness in another tweet, she wrote that life is strange, tough and not fair, added that she felt devasted. The actor also said she was praying that the deadly virus does not claim anyone’s life.

She further wrote, “Rise & Shine. #ThisTooShallPass”

Responding to Rashami’s tweet, her fans also expressed their condolences to the departed soul.

The actor in the past has tried to spread awareness among her followers of the novel coronavirus. She urged her fans to follow the government’s directives and practice hygiene.

Rashami is currently working on Naagin 4, in which she is playing the role of Shalakha.

