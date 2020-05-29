Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma Address Being Dropped from Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4

Actress Rashami Desai has confirmed that she will not be a part of Ekta Kapoor-produced television soap opera, Naagin 4.

In her tweet, Rashami confirmed the news and thanked Ekta Kapoor to make her a part of the show.

“As it’s said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that Sparkling heart is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn’t be seen more but fortunate enough to know there’s a long way to go.. Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL #AlwaysGrateful (sic),” reads her Twitter post.

— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) May 28, 2020

Actress Nia Sharma, who played the lead role in the show was also dropped from the show. She told Times of India, Honestly speaking, I can’t complain because the television industry is badly affected and we don’t know when the shoots will resume. When you restart shoots after two-three months, you would want to begin on a fresh note. In such a situation, I, too, would have taken a similar decision.

Rumours of Nia and Rashami’s exit from Naagin 4 have been abuzz since a few days. A report in SpotboyE held that Rashami’s character, Shalakha was newly introduced to the show and the makers maintained not to take it forward.



Ekta thanked Rashami for her special appearance. "This will be treated as a special appearance! She was faaab in the two episodes," Ekta was quoted by IANS as saying.

Ekta appeared in a video and posted on Twitter, on May 28 afternoon, where she decided to put all the speculations to rest.

In her video, Ekta said that season 4 will soon conclude with a finale and shooting for the fifth season will commence thereafter. She also praised the actors in the fourth season and called them outstanding including Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Anita Hassanandani.

However, the producer is yet to announce the new confirmed line-up in the remaining of the show.

