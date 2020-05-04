MOVIES

Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13: Learnt How to be Expressive Inside the House

Rashami Desai shared she is in touch with 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants on and off, which include Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Post her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai talks about the positive changes she has learned as takeaways from the reality show.

The actress had a tumultuous tenure inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. And although her personal and professional relations strained, the actress has got back even stronger.

In an interview, Rashami shared, "I like a lot of clarity in my life. I wasn't expressive, which I learned in the BB house. I had Self-realizations too and I had a lot of fights as well. And when I saw the same person in pain, I even expressed my concern and that is a part of life. I am sharing my feelings I have been judged. I have realized that you are your own best friend. I have lost some friends, I have gained some. But the one who were mine has stayed."

Talking about who she was in touch post the show and whether Sidharth Shukla was one of them, she said, "Yes, I am in touch with Sidharth on and off. I keep watching his fitness videos. On and off, I am in touch with everyone. I speak with Devoleena and Arti Singh. I think the only good thing that I have gained from Bigg Boss is Devoleena's friendship."

Rashami also spoke about her life post-Bigg Boss and said the show has taught her to be brave. "A lot of things have changed. A lot of feelings about myself, there is self-realisation. There is a lot more clarity in my mind now. Learn to say no or yes. Bigg Boss has taught me everything beautifully. At times we get scared or worried but Bigg Boss teaches you a lot," she was quoted.

