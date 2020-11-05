Rashami Desai on Digital Debut in 'Tandoor': It Breaks Away from My Regular TV Work

Actress Rashami Desai is all set to enter the digital world and says her upcoming web project will help her break away from the regular television image.

The actress plays the lead opposite Tanuj Virwani in the web series "Tandoor", an investigative thriller about a married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn after a murder.

"I am very excited to make my digital foray with 'Tandoor'. The role completely breaks away from my regular television work. I am very glad I found this," Rashami said.

"The script is just fantastic and I got so intrigued and involved in the narration that I immediately decided to take up the project. I'm eagerly waiting to commence the project and work with Tanuj Virwani, who is a fine actor and a good friend. Also, one of the other reasons to take up the project is the people involved. I'm sure it's going to be a fun ride and I will definitely learn and grow more as an actor. I can't wait to begin the shoot," added Rashami, who made her mark on "Naagin 4" and the reality show "Bigg Boss 13".

Directed by Nivedita Basu, 'Tandoor' will go on floors soon. It will be released on the Ullu app.