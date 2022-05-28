Rashami Desai On Sidharth Shukla: ‘We Were Connected, Had Set Limit with Each Other On a Mature Level’

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla have been friends and co-stars. However, the audience got a better glimpse into their relationship during the 13th season of Bigg Boss, where the two were co-contestants. It was also rumoured that Rashami, once upon a time, had feelings for Sidharth. They were more like ‘frenimies’ in Bigg Boss. They had the worse fights, but deep down it was evident that they respected each other. Now, months after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, Rashami has opened up about her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star.

Rashami Desai, in her interview with BBC Hindi, revealed that there has been a lot of misconception about her relationship with Sidharth. She said, “A lot of things were going on in my personal life. When I did the show with Sidharth, he knew about my life very closely and I knew about his. We used to fight because of something else. I used to always tell him that inside his large body there was a 10-year-old child. He was like that only, he used to live on his own terms and conditions.”

She also added, “It’s not that after Bigg Boss 13 we didn’t talk. We spoke on and off. When I used to see that he was doing good in his career, I also used to feel good; we were connected. We had set a limit with each other on a mature level. People loved me a lot, and also hated me for what was happening between us. But our journey was only known to us.”

Rashami added that when Sidharth suddenly passed away, she was dealing with a tough time in her life herself. It was because of this that she appeared heartless, or strong as some people called it. She added that nothing mattered to her at that point in time.

The actress, who was also seen in the 15th season of Bigg Boss, seemed to have developed a good bond with Umar Riaz. People even cheered for them and wanted them to be together. However, some people did not like them. Rashami revealed, “I am very comfortable around Umar. He is a really nice guy. I have never made such a close friendship ever before. I have seen his family, very well-behaved and cultured. But all the trolling made me unfollow him on social media as it started coming on my family. People gave gaalis to my parents, my niece, and my brother. So, I didn’t want that toxicity in my life hence I unfollowed him.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.