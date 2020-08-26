Rashami Desai On Social Media Toxicity: I'm An Opinionated Person, But Know How To Filter What I Say

Actress Rashami Desai, who as a public personality has seen lot of toxicity on social media, talked about the responsibility of speaking up in a balanced form. Rashami said that while everyone is entitled to their own opinion and point of view, what one writes on social media speaks a lot about their mind.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashami said, “There’s so much tension and negativity around us, so it’ll come out somewhere. But these people must realise they’re not contributing to anybody’s life. Lot of people have committed suicide because of social networking also. So, people should know how much and when to talk and how much to filter. I block such people immediately."

She further said that social media can even have a big impact on one's mental well-being. "But it depends on you, as a person, where does the medium stand and how important it is for you. I like being there, I’m also quite an opinionated person, but I know how to filter what I say," she said.

Rashami was last seen in Naagin 4, where she appeared for a few episodes before lockdown started. The show had also starred Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin.

Rashami was also the finalist of Bigg Boss 13 and reached the top 4 on the show. Sidharth Shukla was the winner and Asim Riaz was the runner-up of the show.