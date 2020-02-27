Rashami Desai Opens up About Arhaan Khan, Calls Him a Closed Chapter in Life

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai recently opened up about her journey on the popular reality show. Unlike the other contestants, Rashami saw a lot of ups and downs on the show as her relationship with boyfriend Arhaan Khan deteriorated on the show itself. Host Salman Khan had first 'exposed' on national TV the fact that Arhaan used to be married and has a child. Rashami, who did not know about Arhaan's past, was also affected by the fact that he started talking ill about Rashmi in the house during the show.

Rashami, who stood fourth on Bigg Boss 13 recently addressed her current relationship status with Arhaan. Talking to Times of India, she said, "Many people judged me inside the house, but I didn’t care as I was being true to myself. I am the only one who had such a tough journey on the show."

"I got to know what he (Arhaan) was talking about me and our relationship. On the show, he once said that unhone mujhe sadak par se uthaya hai. (he lifted me off the streets) It was quite funny. Yes, there was a time when I didn’t have a house and was going through financial troubles, but I was never at his mercy. Those things hurt me, but I stood like a wall for him inside the house so that nobody could say anything to him. I have never spoken badly about him even after his exit from the show. I won’t say anything bad about him even now, because he is a closed chapter for me," she added about her relationship status with Arhaan.

Rashami was also asked if she thought Arhaan used her emotionally and for gaining popularity during his stint on Bigg Boss 13. "I believe that he used me emotionally. I don’t want to comment on other things at this moment," she said.

