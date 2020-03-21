Rashami Desai Opens up About Battling Depression for 4 Years

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai, who was one of the finalists in the recently-concluded reality show, has opened up about battling with depression for four years.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “I was into deep depression almost for four years and I really wanted to leave the life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and the life will give you surprises in many way and when you are not ready to lead the reality, you somehow find it difficult."

Read: Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining for Veggies from Vendor

While Rashami is a popular face on Indian TV, she admitted that she had her own experience of 'low time'. Her divorce with Nandish Sandhu, who was also her co-star in the popular TV soap Uttaran, is said to have been one of the reasons. Reportedly, a miscarriage is said to be one of the reasons that had caused differences between the two.

Rashami further said during her interview, "Professionally I was doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. In fact, depression is the only thing which helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and more life. Personally, whatever I was going through I never let that affect my work. But my life has been a open book.”

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Rashami Desai Divorced Nandish Sandhu

However, Rashami assured that she has come out stronger from her low phase in life and even the Bigg Boss journey helped her to indulge in self care.

Follow @News18Movies for more