Rashami Desai Opens Up About Her Casting Couch Experience at the Age of 13

TV actress Rashami Desai's personal life was one of the major topics during her recent stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her strained relationship with her mother, her relationship with beau Arhaan Khan going awry with and her bittersweet connection with Sidharth Shukla was for everyone to witness.

Now, in a recent interview, she opened up about facing the casting couch when she started her career at a young age.

She said, "When I started my career 13 years ago, I was very young and from a completely non-filmi background. I didn't know anyone from the industry. I still remember that I was told - if you don't go through a casting couch, you won't get work. His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now. The first time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

Rashami got her first break in Zee TV's 2006 serial Raavan, but rose to fame with Colors' Uttaran and became a household name with her character of Tapasya, aka Tappu.

Further narrating her ordeal, Rashami said, "One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. Main pohuch gayi aur waha koi nahi tha except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don't want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind. From there, I managed to come out after two-and-a-half hours and I told my mother everything. The next day, we went to meet him again and this time, my mother slapped him."

