Rashami Desai Opens up About Her Financial Struggles, Changing Names and More

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai recently opened up about her life, financial struggles, changing names and how she was raised by a single mom.

During a chat session with Pinkvilla, the Uttaran star talked about how she coped up in the industry as she was an outsider. She also shared a few details from her personal life, and why she changed her name.

Talking about her mother Rasila Desai, who is a single parent, Rashami said, “My mother is my mother and father as well. She is my world”.

She revealed that her mum had a hard time raising two kids with a limited salary. She said that her mother was a government teacher, yet she never comprised on grooming the actress and her siblings.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also spoke how her mother supported passion for dancing. "I was always interested in dance, so I would tell my mom I will study, only if you let me dance. That's when I joined my dance class."

In the same interview, Rashami’s mom Rasila went on to reveal why they had to change the actress' name. “In our caste, she (Rashami) was the first woman to enter this field. Our entire family did not think of acting as a career. But I supported her. I was scared of my family and society, so I changed her name”.

"It was in her destiny. I supported her a lot. She loved dancing, so eventually, I made her join a dance class where she would participate in competitions. It is not like she chose the profession, it just happened with the flow," Rasila added.

