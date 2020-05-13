MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rashami Desai Opens up About Her On-screen Chemistry with Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai Opens up About Her On-screen Chemistry with Sidharth Shukla

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's sizzling on-screen chemistry in a video shot as a part of the task on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 had caught everyone's attention.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Share this:

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai recently opened up about sharing a sizzling on-screen chemistry with her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, in a video shot as a part of a task during their stint on the reality show.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress in an interview with Times Of India, said, “I think when it comes to work, I am very professional and would say that even Sidharth is the same. When we used to work together on a previous show, some of our viewpoints may not have matched, but when it came to being in front of the camera, we were absolute professionals.”

Rashami and Sidharth have always been at logger heads with each other on the reality show. But, when it came to shooting a video as part of a task, their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the video caught everyone's attention, including that of the show's host Salman Khan.

Apart from this, Rashami's bond with Arhaan Khan had also made a lot of noise on Bigg Boss 13. While, the actress has broken all ties with Arhaan after he betrayed her and has moved on, she also talked about settling down, saying “While finding the right guy and settling down is an interesting thought, there are no such immediate plans.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading