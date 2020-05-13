Rashami Desai Opens up About Her On-screen Chemistry with Sidharth Shukla

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai recently opened up about sharing a sizzling on-screen chemistry with her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, in a video shot as a part of a task during their stint on the reality show.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress in an interview with Times Of India, said, “I think when it comes to work, I am very professional and would say that even Sidharth is the same. When we used to work together on a previous show, some of our viewpoints may not have matched, but when it came to being in front of the camera, we were absolute professionals.”

Rashami and Sidharth have always been at logger heads with each other on the reality show. But, when it came to shooting a video as part of a task, their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the video caught everyone's attention, including that of the show's host Salman Khan.

Apart from this, Rashami's bond with Arhaan Khan had also made a lot of noise on Bigg Boss 13. While, the actress has broken all ties with Arhaan after he betrayed her and has moved on, she also talked about settling down, saying “While finding the right guy and settling down is an interesting thought, there are no such immediate plans.”

