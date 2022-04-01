Rashami Desai Opens Up on Her Relationship With Umar Riaz, Reveals if She Wants to Get Married Again

Bigg Boss 15 received a lot of love from the audience. Besides the new faces, the audience also got to see some old contestants getting back in the game and with more power than before. One such contestant was Rashami Desai. In Bigg Boss 15, she left an unforgettable impact on the viewers. Be it her fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee or performing tasks, she was on fire. One more thing that caught the attention of the reality show lovers was her bond with co-contestant Umar Riaz. Both shared several adorable moments during their journey and left fans to go aww over them.

Recently, a fan asked Rashami whether she is in love with Umar, and the Naagin 6 actor cleared the air about their relationship.

Rashami, recently, did a fun ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. During the interactive session, one of the users asked Rashmi whether she is in love with Umar Riaz. Disclosing their relationship status, Rashmi replied to the fan with a cute selfie of her and Umar. In the answer, she wrote, “No, we are good friends and friends like family, nothing beyond that. I know you love our bond and we truly appreciate that.” She even played the FRIENDS theme song ‘I’ll be there for you in the background.

#RashamiDasai hosted an interactive AMA session on her Instagram handle there a Fan asks Rashami Desai if she loved #UmarRiaz in #BiggBoss 15; to which she said, ‘No we are good friends’.What are your thoughts on this!?#UmarArmy #rashamians #BigBossNonStop #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/OOVQFIdjww — Drilers (@drilers) March 31, 2022

Not just this, one of Rashami’s fans popped the question about the actor’s intention of marrying again. Taking to the question tab, the user asked, “Still you want to marry or not?” to which Rashami just played Akshay Kumar’s song, I Don’t Know What To Do from Housefull with her picture covering her face with a hand.

On the work front, Rashami is currently playing the role of Laal Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Rashami has entered the show as an antagonist and fans are loving her performance in a different avatar. Apart from this, Rashami’s Punjabi music video ‘Tera Pind’ was released on Thursday on YouTube.

