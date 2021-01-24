Rashami Desai Reunites with Sidharth Shukla, Tinaa Dattaa on Bigg Boss 14 Sets, See Pics

Actress Rashami Desai had a brief reunion with two former co-stars from her popular shows. Rashami, who became a household name with her portrayal of Tapasya in the critically acclaimed show Uttaran, reunited with her former co-actor Tinaa Datta on the sets of Bigg Boss 14. Tinaa and Rashami had shared the screen space in Uttaran, which was known for their characters' onscreen bonding. While this is Rashami's second time on the sets of Bigg Boss 14, Tinaa will be visiting the house for the first time.

Sidharth Shukla will also make an appearance on the show once again. Sidharth earlier entered Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior and stayed for two weeks there along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. This time, he is just coming as a guest for a weekend episode, if reports are anything to go by.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan won't shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this time as he is busy due to prior commitments. Some fans are also speculating that Salman might be attending Varun Dhawan's wedding in Alibaug, where other Bollywood A-listers are also expected to be present. Varun is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on January 24.