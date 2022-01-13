Rashami Desai Reveals How Umar Riaz Is Different From Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 15

As Bigg Boss 15’s finale nears, there seem to be many surprises coming our way. The biggest one is Umar Riaz’s elimination from the show. Asim Riaz’s elder brother was recently evicted from the show after getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal last week. He had previously been warned about getting physical on the show.

While fans were heartbroken to see Umar leave, Rashami Desai too was devastated by his exit. The two formed a strong bond and supported one another. Rashami spoke about the Riaz brothers with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nishant Bhat in an extra masala clip.

“Umar is more sensitive than Asim. Umar is also more fun," Devoleena noted, to which Nishant responded, “Yeah, he is nice." Rashami said, “They have different personalities and I was surprised that he is more fun." “Han matlab tum to bahar bhi mile ho so," Devoleena responded, noting that Rashmi and Asim were still in touch after Bigg Boss 13 ended. “I’m not sure what bond I have with these two brothers but soch na pehle Asim was the only person," Rashmi added.

Every Bigg Boss 15 fan knows Umar Riaz has a funny side. Rashmi added, “Umar is fun, usko pata hai arey yar chalo chill maro. Ab lage huye hai chalo maze karo…" She also mentioned Umar’s concern for others. “Agar main kha bhi rahi hun aur aake boli bhuk laga hai mujhe, apna nikal ke bhi diya hai usne," she said. Nishant nodded his head in agreement. “Pata hai mujhe, that’s something we’ve seen," he said.

Umar’s eviction has undoubtedly sparked a great deal of controversy both inside and outside the house. Only time will tell what is in store for Umar’s fans in the future, assuming he ever returns to the house.

