Rashami Desai Says She Shares an Understanding with Sidharth Shukla Post Bigg Boss 13

While Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla would grab headlines for their incessant fights and untold stories on Bigg Boss 13, the actress claims that everything has ended on a good note. She also denied dating Sidharth and said he was always just a friend.

In an interview with Times of India, Rashami said, “No, we were not in a relationship then (during Dil Se Dil Tak, their TV show together). Hamaare bohut jhagde hue hain Bigg Boss mein (We had a lot of fights on Bigg Boss), but towards the end of the show, hamaare beech mein ek achhi understanding bann gayi thi (we developed a good understanding).”

The actress feels the Bigg Boss journey has been a development for them now.“I am sure that four-and-a-half months ke baad usko meri aadat ho chuki hogi, aur mujhe uski (he must have become used to me and I must have become used to him)," she said.

Explaining the reason behind their spat on their TV soap, which got carried onto the reality show, the Uttaran actress said, "Sidharth and I had contrasting points of view and differences of opinion, because of which, we would often fight on the set of DSDT. As I always say, he is like a 10-year-old boy trapped in a big body. Keeping aside our differences, we were extremely professional; he was cordial and cooperative on the show we had worked on. We just couldn’t stop fighting even after becoming friends during the course of the show (laughs!). Later, when the fights became intense, I decided to end our friendship. Aisi dosti ka kya faayda jisme aap apne dost ko nahi samajh paa rahe ho (What the use of friendship if you cannot understand your friend)?"



Rashami and Sidharth's clashes were a center of attention on Bigg Boss 13, where host Salman Khan had to step in multiple times and reprimand them for fighting that way on national television.

