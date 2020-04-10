Rashami Desai Talks About Her Equation with Sidharth Shukla, Arhaan Khan After Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai had quite a rollercoaster journey in Bigg Boss 13. The actress entered the reality with some major differences with former Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla and was indulged in several heated arguments with him. However, things calmed down between them and the two eventually came to terms with each other.

Apart from Sidharth, her relationship with Arhaan Khan was also a talking point on the show. While she accepted being in a relationship with him, things soured when show's host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan was previously married and had a son. After things turned ugly, she finally called it quits with Arhaan.

However, after the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami spoke to both Sidharth and Arhaan.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Rashami said that she congratulated Sidharth on the release of Bhula Dunga, a music video, where the latter featured with Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaz Gill. "We are cool with each other now. In fact, I wished him and Shehnaaz both after seeing their song Bhula Dunga,” she said.

Talking about Arhaan, she said, "I think he expected me to call. He sent me messages. Thoda bahut communication hua but then I was sure it’s not happening. It was just communication. Everything was over between us inside the Bigg Boss House only.”

On the acting front, Rashami will be seen in Naagin 4. Unconfirmed reports claim that Sidharth will also join Rashami Desai in Naagin 4 and will have a direct connection with her character in the story.

