Rashami Desai Sets Temperature Soaring as She Grooves to Badshah's 'Genda Phool', Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai took the Genda Phool challenge on social media and shared a video of her grooving effortlessly to the Badshah track. Rashami's dance clip is going viral and has been getting many views and likes from her fans.

In the dance cover video, Rashami wears a mud coloured top and black trousers and dances in what seems like a studio set-up at her home. She also mentioned that Genda Phool is currently one of her favourite tracks. Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Rashami has also started her own digital show titled The RDShhow. She will be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on her show. Rashami is playing the role of Shalaka in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 but the shooting remains suspended due to the coronavirus spread.

Earlier, Rashami had shared glimpses of how she was keeping herself busy while the lockdown period is ongoing.

