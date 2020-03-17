Rashami Desai Shares 'Naagin 4' Look, Fans Compare Her with Sridevi

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has shared a new look from her first episode of Naagin 4 on social media. In the images, the actress can be seen sitting on a bed, wearing red and green-coloured lehenga.

Sharing the images, the 34-year-old actress wrote, “Mrs Parikh all decked up! Comment below and let me know how did you find my new look in my new show (sic)!”

Her image has received over one lakh likes and garnered several comments. One of the users said she resembles late Bollywood actress Sridevi, who played a similar role in her Bollywood film Nagina (1986). .

Another user complemented her, saying she is a doll and nobody could be as pretty as her on the television.

Soon after receiving outpouring accolades, Rashami shared another image and thanked her fans. She wrote, “Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and for all your lovey wishes”.

In the end, Rashami added another photo and said, “Aa chuki hoon mein, Shalakha ban kar.”

On Sunday, the actress had shared the promo of Naagin 4, wherein her face was covered with mud. She captioned it, “Super thrilled, excited, and a lot of mixed emotions going on. Can’t wait for you all to see me as Shalaka in #Naagin4”

Rashami Desai is portraying the role of Shalaka in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama.

