Rashami-Sidharth Engage in Ugly Spat, Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Avengers Endgame Oscar Campaign
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had their second wedding recently and fans can't stop gushing over them.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had their second wedding recently and fans can't stop gushing over them.
After sharing stunning pictures of themselves from their magical wedding night on September 30, Justin Bieber took to social media again on Wednesday to share beautiful moments from his wedding day with Hailey Baldwin. The two can be seen dancing in each other's arms in the post-wedding pictures. They are surrounded by guests from the evening, yet the couple dance like no one's watching them.
Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case rocked the nation and the entertainment industry artists also suffered the aftereffects of the collapse. TV actress Nupur Alankar, in an interview, has revealed that she has been suffering financial problems in the aftermath of the entire bank fraud case since her family’s accounts in the bank have been frozen.
Read: Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo Actress Nupur Alankar Selling Off Jewellery to Survive Post PMC Bank Collapse
Bollywood actors and cousins by birth, Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja with utmost zest and fervour. Their fun-filled sindoor khela pictures will leave you utterly missing the festive season, which concluded on October 8. The actresses enjoyed the festival with their family and friends from the industry including filmmaker Karan Johar.
Read: Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s Pics From Frolic Sindoor Khela Will Make You Miss Durga Puja Already
Rajiv Mehra, who was a fitness consultant and assistant to Balwinder Sandhu, former cricketer and a part of the 1983 World Cup coached the cast. In a recent interview, Rajiv said that if one does screen mirroring, things will look exactly like the 1983 World Cup and that’s the USP of this film.
Read: Ranveer Singh and '83 Team Look Exactly Like 1983 World Cup Squad, Says Coach Rajiv Mehra
Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
Post the nominations task in week two, the equations among contestants have changed. While Paras Chhabra and Shenaz Gill were said to be sharing a good bond, the former chose Mahira Sharma over Shenaz creating ripples. Also, last week former co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen moving on from their differences. But, on day nine, the tv actors engaged in an ugly spat over food and hurled taunts at each other left, right and center
Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe is what fans look up to. A decade long character, that laid out the very foundation of MCU is loved by fans, and they are rooting for the actor to have an Academy nomination for his last outing as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. But, Downey Jr thinks otherwise. The actor chooses to stay out of the Oscar race for his role and considers doing the films as a reward in itself.
Read: Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- #TrueLove: ISL Launches Campaign for Football Fans ahead of New Season