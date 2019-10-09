Rashami-Sidharth Engage in Ugly Spat, Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Avengers Endgame Oscar Campaign

After sharing stunning pictures of themselves from their magical wedding night on September 30, Justin Bieber took to social media again on Wednesday to share beautiful moments from his wedding day with Hailey Baldwin. The two can be seen dancing in each other's arms in the post-wedding pictures. They are surrounded by guests from the evening, yet the couple dance like no one's watching them.

Read: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics

The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case rocked the nation and the entertainment industry artists also suffered the aftereffects of the collapse. TV actress Nupur Alankar, in an interview, has revealed that she has been suffering financial problems in the aftermath of the entire bank fraud case since her family’s accounts in the bank have been frozen.

Read: Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo Actress Nupur Alankar Selling Off Jewellery to Survive Post PMC Bank Collapse

Bollywood actors and cousins by birth, Kajol and Rani Mukerji celebrated Durga Puja with utmost zest and fervour. Their fun-filled sindoor khela pictures will leave you utterly missing the festive season, which concluded on October 8. The actresses enjoyed the festival with their family and friends from the industry including filmmaker Karan Johar.

Read: Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s Pics From Frolic Sindoor Khela Will Make You Miss Durga Puja Already

Rajiv Mehra, who was a fitness consultant and assistant to Balwinder Sandhu, former cricketer and a part of the 1983 World Cup coached the cast. In a recent interview, Rajiv said that if one does screen mirroring, things will look exactly like the 1983 World Cup and that’s the USP of this film.

Read: Ranveer Singh and '83 Team Look Exactly Like 1983 World Cup Squad, Says Coach Rajiv Mehra

Also read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More

Post the nominations task in week two, the equations among contestants have changed. While Paras Chhabra and Shenaz Gill were said to be sharing a good bond, the former chose Mahira Sharma over Shenaz creating ripples. Also, last week former co-stars Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were seen moving on from their differences. But, on day nine, the tv actors engaged in an ugly spat over food and hurled taunts at each other left, right and center

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe is what fans look up to. A decade long character, that laid out the very foundation of MCU is loved by fans, and they are rooting for the actor to have an Academy nomination for his last outing as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. But, Downey Jr thinks otherwise. The actor chooses to stay out of the Oscar race for his role and considers doing the films as a reward in itself.

Read: Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not

