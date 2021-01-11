Rashami Desai Slams Jasmin Bhasin for Creating 'Tamasha' After Her Bigg Boss 14 Visit

Rashami Desai has taken a sly dig at Jasmin Bhasin and her team for unnecessarily creating "some tamasha" after her visit to Bigg Boss 14 house. Rashami recently visited the BB14 house to meet Vikas Gupta during the family week. In the episode, Rashami lashed out at Jasmin and Aly Goni for allegedly bullying Vikas by dragging their personal issues into the show. Rashami advised Aly and Jasmin to not discuss other's personal matters on the show.

Aly earlier claimed on the show that Vikas had tried to stop his work several years ago when the former was not well-established in the industry. He also alleged that Vikas had tried to defame him and Jasmin by spreading "disgusting" rumours about them. To this claim, Rashami told Aly, "Vikas is not a destroyer. He is the creator. He has given chances to so many young people in the industry. And if you had an issue with Vikas, why would you not say it at the time when it happened? Why are you saying it now?"

Following this, Jasmin's team had tweeted from the actress' verified handle, "@TheRashamiDesai’s definition of bullying is totally off the hook. If talking about personal agendas in the house is bullying then you have bullied the most. That's all you did in your season, dragged personal grudges into the show."

Now, Rashami has reacted to Jasmin's tweet, by saying that she was only giving a piece of advice to her and Aly out of her own experience on the show.

#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”? So here i go for ONE LAST TIME.. “A lion doesn't lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”. Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. 🙏🏻🙊 Good Luck 🙌🏻 https://t.co/24C82xMUz3 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the BB14 house on Sunday's episode. Her eviction made everyone emotional including the show's host Salman Khan.