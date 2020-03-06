Rashami Desai Sorts Differences With Her Mother After Bigg Boss 13

TV actress Rashami Desai's major part of her personal life was discussed on the national television when she appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Among other things, Rashami had discussed her differences with her mother Rasila.

However, things have worked out for good. After her stint at the show, the Uttaran actress has also worked out the issues with her mother and is back on good terms. In an interview with Times Of India, she said, "I had a lot of differences with my mother and there was also a communication and generation gap between us. My life has been like a roller-coaster so I always wanted someone to take care of me like a child and pamper me. But I was the responsible daughter of the house and an actress, I had a lot of responsibilities on my shoulder. I had to fulfill them. All in all this show got me everything that I didn't have. I also thank my family that they understood when I needed them the most. We all apologized to each other and the communication is better now."

Even though Rasila did not visit Rashami during the family week, leaving her teary-eyed, the actress said she was happy to know that she had been supporting her from outside. "Everything is fine with my family now. I did not know how and what my mom was doing for me when I was inside the Bigg Boss house. When during the family week when my brother's kids arrived that's when I learned about it. I realized my family is there and I have their support. I became fearless and that's when I told myself that I am done with the relationship. I needed mental support in the house and I was not getting it. I had even cried a lot on the same morning when my niece and nephew came during the family round. They told me things have changed a lot and I was relieved."

Rashami ended up in the Top 4 of the reality TV show which recently concluded with Sidharth Shukla as the winner.

