Bigg Boss 15 Fame Rashami Desai Spotted With Umar Riaz After Dinner Date, UmRash Fans Say, 'Best Jodi'

Season 15 of one of the most popular reality shows of the country, Bigg Boss, aired its finale episode in January, but still, the show remains the talk of the town. And undoubtedly, the credit goes to the contestants of Salman Khan’s reality show, who have been spotted together in the city several times after the show concluded. For an instance, TV actors Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz have become much-loved pairs after their feat in the reality show. After they came out of the house, fans started swooning over them and designated them as the new Jodi in town. Not just this, but fans also came up with the name UmRash. While the duo is yet to confirm whether or not they are dating, fans, netizens, and even paps are convinced that something is brewing between the two. This after, they were spotted together on several occasions.

Just last night, Rashami and Umar stepped out for dinner along with their friends Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia, who were also part of Bigg Boss 15. And the paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of all four of them having fun while posing for the cameras. But this was not what caught netizens’ attention. As Rashami and Umar were being clicked together, one of the paparazzi screamed, “Yeh jodi aag laga degi (this duo will set things on fire)”. And this statement was followed by cheering and hooting from the rest of them. Even Rashami and Umar were amazed by the comment, as the Uttaran actress raised her eyebrows while smiling and Umar was blushing while passing his contagious smile at the cameras. Fans also called the duo the “best jodi" in the comments section.

Advertisement

The duo appears to be overwhelmed by the love they received, as they happily posed for a few more shots. Umar held the actress by the waist, and after the comment, both of them started posing goofily, as they made funny faces. In the video, Rashami can be seen kicking Rajiv as he started teasing the two after the comment. Needless to say, UmRash fans are showering their love on the video. Rashami is looking chic as in a white t-shirt paired with flared pants, while the doctor turned actor, Umar looked dapper in his casual look, which included a black shirt, paired with blue denim jeans.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.