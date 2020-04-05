MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rashami Desai Starts Her Own Talk Show with Mrunal Thakur as First Guest

Rashami Desai Starts Her Own Talk Show with Mrunal Thakur as First Guest

'Uttaran' actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Rashami Desai has started her own online chat show The RD Showw with 'Super 30' actress Mrunal Thakur as her first guest.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has started her own digital show titled The RDShhow. She says she will be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on her show.

"I'm doing this live chat show called The RDShhow. It's not your regular chat show. It's being made with an intent to educate people on different fields of career. I'll be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on my show. We'll be discussing each field, with its possible career opportunities and the skills required to be successful in those particular fields," said Rashami.

She would like the show to have three to four seasons, with each season containing about five episodes.

"I'm really looking forward to this since it's nothing like I've ever done before," said the actress known for TV shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Rashami's first guest is actress Mrunal Thakur, who is popular among TV audiences for her work in the show Kumkum Bhagya, and who shot to the limelight last year after starring opposite Hrithik Rishan in the film, Super 30.

Rashami said she has always enjoyed learning new things about different fields from people from all walks of life.

"After all, life offers so much to learn, and it's natural for me to want to explore as much as I can during my lifetime. From the best of actors to photographers to authors, I'd like to have some of the best representatives from each field to talk about their life, thoughts, experience and much more," she said.

