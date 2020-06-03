Rashami Desai Steps Out to Indulge in Favourite Food Brand, Netizens Troll Her

Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's recent video on social media has not gone down well with a certain section of internet users. It shows the actress showing off Starbucks coffee cups to the camera as she seems elated and ready to enjoy her cuppa after spending so many days in lockdown and away from outdoor delicacies and her favourite food brands.

In the video, Rashami is seen wearing gloves and mask and as she sits inside her car, she excitedly shows us the coffee cups which she laid hands on after a long time. People reminded her that showing off was not the right thing to do since many are going hungry amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In fact, some even pointed out that her video may encourage people to step out of the house while Covid-19 threat still looms large.

Check out the video posted by Rashami on her social media handle recently.

"She could have bought food for needy one," wrote one Instagram user upon seeing the video. Another one commented, "Yaha ye kar rai hai....waha stay home ka msg de rae hai.....oho ek hi din me do alag alag side (She is doing this here and spreading message to stay home simultaneously)."

On the work front, Rashami's show Naagin 4 has been confirmed to be taken off air and will be replaced by the fifth season and a new cast. Rashami had joined the show just before the lockdown. Now, it has been axed by the channel.

