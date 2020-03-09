Rashami Desai Talks About Being Body Shamed

Rashami Desai, who was recently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, opened up about being body shamed by people on social media. On the occasion of International Women's day, March 8, Rashami also talked about pay disparity in the entertainment industry during a candid interaction.

In an interview with Times of India, Rashami recalled, "I have been trolled a lot of times for my size, make-up, clothes, hair, for my low cleavage. I have a habit of fluctuating when it comes to weight. Sometimes I gain or lose weight, so they have a problem with that too. There are times when they don't like my clothes or dance, so they comment on that too. I want to tell these faceless people it is my body, my choice I will do what I feel is right. I have earned it."

On pay disparity, the actress said, "I am getting what I deserve and you need to be clear with your thoughts. I don't think till now we have arrived at that phase where men and women are treated equally. It is just in our heads. When you go and check the reality, you will realize things are different."

Rashami has also worked as an actress in regional cinema, before making her name in Hindi TV and cinema. She is said to be joining the cast of Naagin 4.

