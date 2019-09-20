Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report

As the premiere date of TV's one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss 13, is nearing, so are the speculations and anticipation over participant list and other details surrounding the show.

It has been earlier hinted by show host Salman Khan in a promo that Bigg Boss 13 will provide a way for its contestants to the reach the finale in just a span of four weeks, alongside other details, it is now being reported that Uttaran fame actress Rashami Desai may even marry boyfriend Arhaan Khan on show, as they are expected to be participants in the show this season.

Bombay Times reports that the actress is also set to marry her actor boyfriend Arhaan on Bigg Boos 13. A source told the portal that Rashami will enter the show in the beginning while Arhaan will follow suit after a few episodes.

The source also added that one of Rashami's cousins and a friend will be invited on the show for the wedding.

"While Rashami will enter the house in the beginning, Arhaan is expected to join her a few weeks later. Rashami's cousin and a friend are likely to be the witnesses at the wedding. While this is the big plan so far, Arhaan is yet to sign the contract," the source (via) told Bombay Times.

If these reports are true then Rashami and Arhaan's wedding will the third wedding on the celebrity reality show. Earlier, Sara Khan and Ali Merchant got married in season 4 and Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajput in season 10.

Bigg Boss 13 airs starting September 29 on Colors TV channel.

