Rashami Desai to Sidharth Shukla: How Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Made the Show a Fashionable Affair

Bigg Boss 13 was not only high on love, emotion and drama, but also fashion.

According to fashion and lifestyle influencer Monish Chandan, apart from delivering drama and entertainment on the show, all the 13 contestants have also set some high fashion goals and targets.

"From Rashami Desai to Sidharth Shukla, every participant showed a distinct sense of style and fashion which wasn't just trendy but also comfortable. For example, Rashami's winter collection was loved by fashionistas. From the grey knitted sweaters to the oversized jackets, she nailed every look that she carried," he said.

"Asim Riaz's denim outfits were another hit among the fashion lovers. Specific attires like Shefali Jariwala's pearl white dress and Shefali Bagga's weekend collar dress were highlights of the 13th season. People also loved how Shehnaz Gill rocked the Punjabi look with traditional attires and heavy jewelry," he added.

He stated that Mahira Sharma's quirky fashion style and Paras Chhabra's trendy joggers, which he was often seen sporting in the house, looked super-fabulous.

"How can we miss on Sidharth Shukla's casual outfits that gave out a very breezy vibe. Despite all the fights, controversies and drama, contestants managed to keep their fashion game intact," added Monish.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss, which was finally wrapped up after 149 days on Saturday, turned out to be one of the most popular and entertaining seasons in the history of the show. Due to high TRPs and huge craze among people, the show was even extended by five weeks.

Sidharth emerged as the winner with Asim Riaz as the first runner up.

