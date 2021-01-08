Rashami Desai to Visit 'Heartbroken' Vikas Gupta During Family Week in Bigg Boss 14

It's the family week in Bigg Boss 14! The popular reality show has left its viewers emotional in its latest episode as it showcased reunions of the contestants with their families during the family week. One member from each of the contestant’s families visits them and interact via the booth placed in the garden area. On Thursday's episode, Eijaz Khan’s brother visited him and their interaction left everyone very emotional.

As per the reports, no one from Vikas Gupta’s family visited him during this special week and he was heartbroken. While his mother had released a statement about not disowning him for his sexual preferences, the relationship between them has not been cordial for a while. However, if multiple reports are to be believed actress Rashami Desai, who is a close friend of Vikas, will visit him during the family week.

Earlier, there were rumours about Vikas Gupta helping Rashami to get a role in Naagin 4. However, she quashed them while stating that he had nothing to do with her bagging a role in the supernatural drama. The actress is among those who have supported Vikas from the outside world when he was asked to leave the show after violating the Bigg Boss house rule.